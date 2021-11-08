Warming up for first half of the week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This weekend was pleasant with sunshine and seasonable fall conditions. We get warm heading into the work week, but soak it up because cooler air will return along with rain chances later in the week!

Heading out to your favorite local spot to grab a bite to eat? Conditions this midday and afternoon look great to eat outdoors - just don't forget the sunglasses! (WBKO)

High pressure is still in control with mainly clear skies to kick off Monday morning! Areas of patchy fog are possible in low-lying spots, otherwise things will be quiet and chilly for the start of the work week. The chilly conditions don’t last long as sunshine and light southerly winds will help warm up south-central Kentucky with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s by the early afternoon! Sunset is now before 5 p.m. thanks to the end of Daylight Saving Time this past Saturday night/Sunday morning, so if you have any evening plans, you’ll still want a jacket as temperatures will fall quickly with clear skies. Overnight lows Monday into early Tuesday will be down in the mid-to-upper 30s as high thin clouds move into the region. Tuesday will be sunny to start, but rapidly change in the later morning hours with increasing clouds to make the afternoon variably cloudy. High temps on Tuesday will be slightly hindered due to this, but it will still be warm with highs near 70!

Wednesday morning will start off in the low-to-mid 40s, but the middle of the work week will be our warmest day with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s once again as southerly winds continue to usher in warmth! Soak it up because big changes arrive on Thursday that will merit an umbrella and chap stick! Thursday is Veterans Day, and things will start off mostly cloudy along with breezy southerly winds. The clouds will limit heating with highs only in the low-to-mid 60s in addition to the moisture that moves in by the afternoon! Rain showers will be likely by midday and afternoon and continue into Veterans Day night. By Friday, drier air moves in with threats of only stray shower chances early in the day. Nonetheless, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s. Oh, and breezy winds will continue through the day out of the west! Breezy westerly winds will continue through the weekend as cold air returns once more along with persistently dry conditions! Highs on Saturday will only be in the mid-to-upper 40s with lows back in the upper 20s and low 30s! Sunday will have highs in the upper 40s and back into the low 50s for some, but it will still be chilly! Temperatures look to stay near-to-below average through the middle of November, so keep the coats out and make time in the mornings for scraping the frost off and warming up the car!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Sunny and warm. High 71. Low 39. Winds S at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Warm. High 70. Low 43. Winds S at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 72. Low 53. Winds S at 7 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 62

Normal Low: 40

Record High Today: 82 (2005, 2020)

Record Low Today: 19 (1971, 1993)

Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Sunset: 4:41 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 44)

Pollen Count: Low (0.6 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (5438 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 66

Yesterday’s Low: 31

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.09″ (-0.71″)

Yearly Precip: 48.19″ (+5.35″)

