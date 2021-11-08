Advertisement

Warren East High School campaign helps students apply for college, technical school

By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren East High School hosted the College Application Campaign on Monday morning, which aimed to lighten the stress of applying for college.

The campaign helps students start on applications to certain colleges across the area during the week of Monday, November 8 through Friday, November 12.

The initiative was started by KEA through their Kentucky-Goes-To-College Program. Teachers say the event gives the students an opportunity to get a head start and figure out what path they want to take after graduation.

“This type of event helps kids realize what they want to do,” said Ashleigh Rudd, Kentucky College Coach at Warren East High School. “And for some of them that really isn’t college. It might be cosmetology school, or they might realize, like, oh, trades might be more my speed, but having these types of events kind of helps them prepare, figure out, and decide what’s best for them later.”

This event allows for colleges and businesses, like Regina Webb Salon and Spa, to also get a head start with recruiting.

“People have that opportunity with a one-on-one, to really sit down in a setting that it’s all about them,” said Regina Webb, owner of Regina Webb Hair Salon and Spa. “We can talk to them about what their ideas are and about where they want to go in their careers.”

Different colleges will be at Warren East throughout the week. Some colleges, like WKU, will waive their applications fee if the student applies during this event.

