Advertisement

AAA: Thanksgiving travel to reach near pre-pandemic levels

AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with...
AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with 53.4 million people expected to travel for the holiday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Thanksgiving travel might look a lot like it did before the pandemic.

AAA said more than 53 million people are expected to travel for the holiday.

That’s a 13% increase from last year and only 5% below the 2019 level.

More than 4 million people are expected to fly, an 80% increase from last year.

Most holiday travelers will likely be on the roads. AAA predicts more than 48 million people will be driving this Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police investigating fatality on I-65 In Hardin County
Schools officials were notified that there was a gun in a student's bag.
Gun found in student’s backpack at Logan County school
Stolen car recovered in Barren River Lake.
Stolen car recovered from water in Barren County
Pursuit ends in crash
Multi-county pursuit ends in crash downtown, suspect transported to hospital
Missing Persons case out of Beaver Dam, Gallatin Police issue alert for man in connection to...
Beaver Dam Police, Gallatin Police searching for man connected to missing teen

Latest News

It's Heinz's fanciest ketchup yet, made of tomatoes grown in Mars-like condition.
Heinz ‘Marz Edition’ ketchup made with tomatoes grown in Mars-like conditions
DASH CAM: 14-year-old charged after pursuit, crash in Prattville, Ala., on Tuesday, authorities...
14-year-old leads troopers on chase with 5 other kids in SUV, Ala. authorities say
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
US Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus, state TV reports
FILE - A Northern Spotted Owl flies after an elusive mouse jumping off the end of a stick in...
Owl habitat cuts by Trump appointees used ‘faulty’ science
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for General Electric appears above a trading...
General Electric to split into 3 public companies