BGISD will continue to require masks, keeping current policy in place

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The current mask policy will remain in effect for Bowling Green City Schools, with masks continuing to be required in school buildings, and on busses, after the board took no action in regards to changing its current policy.

“My recommendation was to move to a mask optional policy.” says BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields “But I understand you know, and myself and the board have worked for 21 months on this issue. And, we’ve had to make a lot of adjustments along the way.”

Fields made the recommendation to the board based on local hospitalization numbers, which have significantly declined along with having over 75% of the faculty and staff fully vaccinated with several already receiving boosters.

“We’re continuing to monitor our data”, Fields said, “like I shared tonight, keep them abreast of you know, what’s happening in our schools, what’s happening in our local community in the hospitals. And also, you know, we know that students, five to 11, now have the opportunity to get vaccinated. And so we will continue to encourage parents if they want to pursue that option to do that”.

While there were vaccine clinics in the schools for kids ages 12 and up, Fields says they likely won’t do the same for younger ones and says it should be the parents’ choice on who takes their child to get the shots.

“The last thing I want to do first of all is, make school a scary place to come”, he said, “But I think, more importantly, you know, parents want to be there, they probably want to take their kids to get the shot, then take their kid out to get ice cream or something, you know, fun to do after”.

As of now, the district has 25 active student cases and 4 employee cases.

Other schools in the area have already decided to make masks optional.

