Blood Assurance seeking donors to support veterans

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - To commemorate Veterans Day, Blood Assurance will salute the nation’s heroes this week by donating money to the Blood Center of America’s Special Forces Wounded Warrior Fund.

The fund raises money and awareness for those who serve in the U.S. Special Forces and have been injured in battle or fallen ill.

For every blood donor who gives at a mobile drive or donor center from Nov. 9-11, Blood Assurance will donate $10 to the SFWWF.

A mobile blood drive is taking place at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“As a 30-year Army veteran, I know what this initiative means will mean to our courageous wounded warriors,” said JB Gaskins, the CEO of Blood Assurance. “This is an easy way for members of our community to rally around and give back to the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.”

To be eligible to donate blood, a donor must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health.

Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive, go here, call 800-962-0628 or text “BAGIVE” to 999777.

