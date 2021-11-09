Advertisement

Blood Assurance seeking donors to support veterans

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - To commemorate Veterans Day, Blood Assurance will salute the nation’s heroes this week by donating money to the Blood Center of America’s Special Forces Wounded Warrior Fund.

The fund raises money and awareness for those who serve in the U.S. Special Forces and have been injured in battle or fallen ill.

For every blood donor who gives at a mobile drive or donor center from Nov. 9-11, Blood Assurance will donate $10 to the SFWWF.

A mobile blood drive is taking place at TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“As a 30-year Army veteran, I know what this initiative means will mean to our courageous wounded warriors,” said JB Gaskins, the CEO of Blood Assurance. “This is an easy way for members of our community to rally around and give back to the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.”

To be eligible to donate blood, a donor must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health.

Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive, go here, call 800-962-0628 or text “BAGIVE” to 999777.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police investigating fatality on I-65 In Hardin County
Schools officials were notified that there was a gun in a student's bag.
Gun found in student’s backpack at Logan County school
Stolen car recovered in Barren River Lake.
Stolen car recovered from water in Barren County
Pursuit ends in crash
Multi-county pursuit ends in crash downtown, suspect transported to hospital
Missing Persons case out of Beaver Dam, Gallatin Police issue alert for man in connection to...
Beaver Dam Police, Gallatin Police searching for man connected to missing teen

Latest News

1
Community Action Career Fair
Midday
Fall florals, holiday decorating with MacKenzie's Flowers
Pursuit
BREAKING: Law enforcement works crash on State Street following pursuit
State Street Crash
State Street Crash
Pursuit ends in crash
Multi-county pursuit ends in crash downtown, suspect transported to hospital