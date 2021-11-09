Community Action of Southern Kentucky to host Career Fair

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Where you go to work every day is more than a paycheck. Ideally you want it to be a job that is rewarding. A career that helps others and changes lives would provide fulfilling employment for those who want to help others achieve stability and economic security.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky will host a Career Fair on Thursday, November 11 from noon to 6:00 p.m. It will be at the Education & Human Services Building on 200 E. 4th Avenue in Bowling Green.

Community Action said it is hiring for their programs such as children’s services, community services, senior services and transportation programs. Positions include transit drivers, teachers, program aides and a county coordinator.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.