Advertisement

Community Action of Southern Kentucky to host Career Fair

By Laura Rogers
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Where you go to work every day is more than a paycheck. Ideally you want it to be a job that is rewarding. A career that helps others and changes lives would provide fulfilling employment for those who want to help others achieve stability and economic security.

Community Action of Southern Kentucky will host a Career Fair on Thursday, November 11 from noon to 6:00 p.m. It will be at the Education & Human Services Building on 200 E. 4th Avenue in Bowling Green.

Community Action said it is hiring for their programs such as children’s services, community services, senior services and transportation programs. Positions include transit drivers, teachers, program aides and a county coordinator.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police investigating fatality on I-65 In Hardin County
Schools officials were notified that there was a gun in a student's bag.
Gun found in student’s backpack at Logan County school
Stolen car recovered in Barren River Lake.
Stolen car recovered from water in Barren County
Pursuit ends in crash
Multi-county pursuit ends in crash downtown, suspect transported to hospital
Missing Persons case out of Beaver Dam, Gallatin Police issue alert for man in connection to...
Beaver Dam Police, Gallatin Police searching for man connected to missing teen

Latest News

1
Community Action Career Fair
Midday
Fall florals, holiday decorating with MacKenzie's Flowers
Pursuit
BREAKING: Law enforcement works crash on State Street following pursuit
State Street Crash
State Street Crash