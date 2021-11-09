Dieudonne & Matthews earn C-USA Honors after final week of regular season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following a 2-0 weekend on the road against Charlotte, WKU Volleyball saw this pair of Hilltoppers recognized by Conference USA together for the fifth time this season. Nadia Dieudonne earned her seventh Setter of the Week honor of the season while Lauren Matthews collected her fourth Offensive Player of the Week of the season.

Dieudonne totaled 106 total assists to average 13.25 assists per set over the weekend while facilitating the Hilltopper offense to a collective .328 hitting clip. Dieudonne’s connection with her offense remained excellent, as her hitters connected for kills on 48 percent of her sets across the series.

The fifth-year senior racked up a season-best 55 assists on Friday, while also adding an attack rate of .444, four kills, nine digs, two blocks and two aces. In Saturday’s match, she added another 50-assist outing, totaling 51 assists, four kills, six digs, three blocks and two kills.

Matthews tallied 45 total kills, hitting at a .493 clip and averaging 5.63 kills per set, while only committing nine errors in eight sets over the weekend despite facing a tough 49ers’ block. The middle hitter also averaged 1.25 blocks per set herself to help hold the Charlotte offense to a combined .189 efficiency across the series.

Matthews’ numbers also improved as the weekend progressed, working at a .472 clip on Friday, and raising that to a remarkable .514 on Saturday. The senior finished the final regular season match posting 23 kills, five blocks and two digs.

Monday’s award marks the 18th for Dieudonne across her three seasons at WKU. Matthews’ award is her fourth Offensive Player honor and fifth overall of the season. Matthews is the only player in Conference USA to win Offensive Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week this season.

WKU has now seen four players rack up 14 collective weekly awards this season.

