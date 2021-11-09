Foundation donates 150 hearing aids in Central City area

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Miracle-Ear Foundation, along with Kentucky Miracle-Ear Stores has donated 150 hearing aids to those in need in the Central City area who might not otherwise be able to afford them.

The two-day hearing screening and hearing aid fitting event at the Central City Convention Center wrapped up Tuesday.

“We’re grateful to have the opportunity to partner with local Miracle-Ear stores to help those in the Central City area who are in need of quality hearing aids,” said Jenni Hargraves, vice president of the Miracle-Ear Foundation. “These hearing aids will allow individuals to better communicate with their families, friends and loved ones.”

Franchise owner Greg Thompson says providing the gift of sound to 150 people in Kentucky this holiday season is their mission for 2021.

“We take so much joy in giving away FREE, Miracle-Ear hearing aids to qualified recipients year-round through the Foundation, but are especially looking forward to doing so on a larger scale at this Central City event. We want people to not only hear the sounds of the Christmas season, but our desire is to help them understand those important family conversations,” said Thompson.

Nearly 700,000 or 16% of Kentuckians are deaf and hard of hearing, according to the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

The Miracle-Ear Foundation celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2020 and has donated more than 30,000 hearing aids to more than 16,000 children and adults nationwide.

