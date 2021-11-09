Law enforcement works crash on State Street following pursuit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene of a crash after a high speed pursuit in Bowling Green.

Authorities said the pursuit started in Franklin and ended in downtown Bowling Green at the corner of State St. and 13th Ave. Several cars were involved in the crash that ultimately ended the pursuit. The only person injured was the suspect.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect, however, he was taken to the hospital.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

