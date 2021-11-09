State Rep. Patti Minter seeks reelection

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - State Representative Patti Minter announced Tuesday she will seek another term as State Representative for House District 20.

Minter was first elected in 2018. She has worked as a legislator on issues such as affordable health care, public education, and protecting retirement pensions for public employers.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to wake up every day and serve the people of Bowling Green, and I’m excited about the road ahead. I’m grateful to the people of my district for trusting me to represent them, and I hope I’ve more than earned their trust to keep up the fight for what matters most to them and their families,” Minter said.

The coming year will be a busy election year with the Primary Election on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, and the General Election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.