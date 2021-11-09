United Way’s 211 service provides help with colder months ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “211 has great partnerships with our community providers,” said Ellie Harbaugh, Vice President of the United Way of Southern Kentucky.

During the colder months, we see community needs grow.

“Even this time of the year where we’re coming out of COVID-19, there are a lot of resources that are available and there are many people who have never had to ask for help before and they’re having to ask now. They’re looking for resources. The colder months you see utility bills increase, you see children home a little bit more because of holidays. So, food and other assistance is a great need,” Harbaugh said.

From finding shelter to getting a Thanksgiving meal or paying your utility bill, there are thousands of resources available. However, some people have difficulty finding them.

That’s what the United Way’s 211 service provides.

“It might be that it’s a parent looking for a parenting class, Thanksgiving dinners, or holiday food baskets. Great needs and great programs in our community providing these services,” Harbaugh said.

They serve the entire BRADD area directing you to a non-profit that best fits your needs.

“So the Barren River district and you know that’s a very large community, but we have thousands of resources that are available right here in our communities to help people,” Harbaugh said.

The service, which began in 2016, now offers a texting option.

All you have to do is text 8-9-8-2-1-1 on your phone. You’ll be prompted to text your zip code so resources in your specific area can be texted to you.

“They’ll provide you all of the information. So, you don’t have to write them all down. You’ve got them right there with you.”

The 24/7 informational referral service is free and open to anyone who needs it.

“We have people answering the phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They provide some basic information and then we connect them with resources that are available in their community,” Harbaugh said.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.