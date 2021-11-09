A Warm, Wonderful Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite more clouds, Tuesday was another unseasonably warm day with highs in the low 70s for Bowling Green. We’ll have a sunnier day Wednesday before BIG changes arrive Thursday!

Wednesday morning will start off in the low-to-mid 40s, but the middle of the work week will be our warmest day with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s once again as southerly winds continue to usher in warmth! Soak it up because big changes arrive on Thursday that will merit an umbrella and chap stick! Thursday is Veterans Day, and things will start off mostly cloudy along with breezy southerly winds. The clouds will limit heating with highs only in the low-to-mid 60s in addition to the moisture that moves in by the afternoon! Rain showers will be likely by midday and afternoon and continue into early Veterans Day evening.

By Friday, drier air moves in with cool conditions. Nonetheless, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s. Oh, and breezy winds will continue through the day out of the west! Breezy westerly winds will continue through the weekend as cold air returns once more along with persistently dry conditions! Highs on Saturday will only be in the mid-to-upper 40s with lows back in the upper 20s and low 30s! Sunday will have highs in the upper 40s and back into the low 50s for some, but it will still be chilly! Temperatures look to stay near-to-below average through the middle of November, so keep the coats out and make time in the mornings for scraping the frost off and warming up the car!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, continued warm. High 72. Low 53. Winds S at 7 mph.

THURSDAY (VETERANS DAY): Showers likely. High 65. Low 41. Winds S at 17 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and cooler. High 57. Low 30. Winds W at 14 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 71

Today’s Low: 36

Normal High: 62

Normal Low: 39

Record High: 81 (2020)

Record Low: 20 (1991)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.09″ (-1.02″)

Yearly Precip: 48.19″ (+5.13″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:40 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:19 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 67)

Pollen Count: Low (1.5 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5414 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Mod (2)

