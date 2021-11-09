Warmth continues before late week cool down!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was a pleasantly warm fall day in south-central Kentucky with sunshine and low 70s for highs. Tuesday will also be warm, but there will be slightly less sunshine as clouds move into the region during the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday and Wednesday are dry, but Veterans Day will be cooler with rain and breezy conditions for the latter half of the week. (WBKO)

Tuesday will be sunny to start, but rapidly change in the later morning hours with increasing clouds to make the afternoon variably cloudy. High temps on Tuesday will be slightly hindered due to this, but it will still be warm with highs near 70! Southerly winds will be light between 5-15 miles per hour, and will contribute to the continued warmth!

Wednesday morning will start off in the low-to-mid 40s, but the middle of the work week will be our warmest day with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s once again as southerly winds continue to usher in warmth! Soak it up because big changes arrive on Thursday that will merit an umbrella and chap stick! Thursday is Veterans Day, and things will start off mostly cloudy along with breezy southerly winds. The clouds will limit heating with highs only in the low-to-mid 60s in addition to the moisture that moves in by the afternoon! Rain showers will be likely by midday and afternoon and continue into early Veterans Day evening.

By Friday, drier air moves in with cool conditions. Nonetheless, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s. Oh, and breezy winds will continue through the day out of the west! Breezy westerly winds will continue through the weekend as cold air returns once more along with persistently dry conditions! Highs on Saturday will only be in the mid-to-upper 40s with lows back in the upper 20s and low 30s! Sunday will have highs in the upper 40s and back into the low 50s for some, but it will still be chilly! Temperatures look to stay near-to-below average through the middle of November, so keep the coats out and make time in the mornings for scraping the frost off and warming up the car!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Warm. High 70. Low 43. Winds S at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 72. Low 53. Winds S at 9 mph.

VETERANS DAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Breezy. High 65. Low 38. Winds SW at 17 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 62

Normal Low: 39

Record High Today: 81 (2020)

Record Low Today: 20 (1991)

Sunrise: 6:18 a.m.

Sunset: 4:40 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 67)

Pollen Count: Low (1.5 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (5414 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 72

Yesterday’s Low: 34

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.09″ (-0.82″)

Yearly Precip: 48.19″ (+5.24″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.