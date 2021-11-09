WKU students worry after another suspicious person is reported on campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Friday, another message was sent to WKU students about a possible suspicious person on campus. “I just think students are more aware of their surroundings, and they are reporting activity that makes them feel uncomfortable,” WKU Police Public Information Office Melissa Bailey said. However, she is glad students feel comfortable reporting these cases.

This instance follows at least two others. Back in October, a man was arrested and banned from campus after unlawfully entering residence halls. More recently, a different man was banned from campus after he was accused of harassing a girl in the Creason Parking Lot.

One student was in Rhodes Harlin Hall when the unauthorized man was able to enter after police say he followed in behind a group going unnoticed. She emotionally recalls the incident. “It was very scarring and continues to be very scarring,” she said. “I don’t feel like I should have that level of discomfort at a place that I’m paying money to attend and that I reside on.”

She hopes that especially Housing and Residence Life at WKU can do more to prevent these occurrences from happening. HRL staff has had a meeting to discuss the issue and how it can be resolved, but the student says she hasn’t noticed any immediate changes.

“Right now they’re (HRL staff), you know, on high alert I feel like along with all the other students on campus, just because we are putting out suspicious incidents just for notification and letting our students know that something has been reported,” Melissa Bailey said.

WKU Police do patrol 24/7. If you feel uncomfortable, or would like a police escort somewhere you can call 270-745-2548 at any time for help. There are also emergency phones places around campus, that if you push the red button located on the post, it will immediately alert dispatch.

“If they do see something suspicious, someone that is suspicious or unusual that does not belong on campus or in a building, please call us at 270-745-2548 and let the police department investigate further,” Bailey explained.

