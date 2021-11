BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Graves Gilbert Clinic is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The Pediatric Pfizer vaccine will be available for children at the Graves Gilbert Clinic Care Center on Saturdays only. Appointments are required.

Call 270-780-0554 to book an appointment.

