KSP searching for missing Hart County mother

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green are searching for a missing Bonnieville woman.

According to police, 27-year-old Erica Burden dropped her child off at school at around 7:55 a.m. on Tuesday and has not been seen or heard from since.

Burden was last seen wearing a burgundy sweatshirt, distressed blue jeans, and leopard crocs. She also carries a leopard purse and has multiple tattoos on her right arm.

Anyone with any information in regards to Burden or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at (270)782-2010.

Erica Burden 27-years-old (KSP)

The case remains under investigation at this time.

