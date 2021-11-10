Advertisement

Ky. woman wins $200K on first day of retirement after working on front lines of pandemic

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off...
The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off ticket at the Double Kwik on Franklin Corner North in Prestonsburg.(Kentucky Lottery)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky woman, who had worked as a front-line nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic, won big in the Kentucky Lottery, and it happened on the first day of her retirement.

According to Kentucky Lottery officials, the Floyd County woman recently decided to retire after 36 years on the job. Just hours into her first day of retirement, she won $200,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off ticket at the Double Kwik on Franklin Corner North in Prestonsburg.

While at the store, she scratched off the ticket and discovered she’d matched the number 20 on the last row. She then scratched off the prize amount below the number, revealing the game’s $200,000 top prize.

“It was unbelievable,” she said. “I had just retired that day. I saw this as a sign it was meant to be for me to quit working.”

She drove to lottery headquarters in Louisville last week where she received a check for $142,000 after taxes.

“I can do this,” she said, reassuring herself of her decision to retire.

The winner had worked as a nurse for 36 years including the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s been tough,” she told officials.

Prestonsburg Double Kwik will receive a bonus of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eden was arrested after a multi-county pursuit
Multi-county pursuit ends in crash downtown, suspect identified
Accident
UPDATE: Cemetery Road reopened after multiple wrecks
Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare
Mother of ‘endangered’ three-year-old pleading for help finding him
Erica Burden, 27-years-old from Hart Co. went missing Tuesay, November 9. KSP are asking for...
KSP searching for missing Hart County mother
Stolen car recovered in Barren River Lake.
Stolen car recovered from water in Barren County

Latest News

Graves Gilbert to offer Pfizer vaccine for kids on Saturdays
Graves Gilbert to offer Pfizer vaccine for kids on Saturdays
Local Artist Works on Mural in Downtown Glasgow
Local Artist Works on Mural in Downtown Glasgow
Local artist Casey Page works on new mural
Local artist works on new mural in Downtown Glasgow
Andy Beshear, Kentucky (AP)
Digital customer service company adding 300 jobs in Kentucky
Erica Burden, 27-years-old from Hart Co. went missing Tuesay, November 9. KSP are asking for...
“We just want Erica back,” Bonnieville family implores for the safe return of a missing woman