Push for greater access for insulin with new bill

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - State Representative Patti Minter heads Bill Request 53, which gives greater access to insulin for Kentuckians with diabetes.

As many know, November is Diabetes Awareness Month.

Having a son with type 1 Diabetes, Minter knows all too well that more needs to be done for people living with this disease.

In early February, Patti Minter pushed to lower the price of insulin to $30 per thirty-day supply with House Bill 95. Luckily, passing with flying colors, some people living with diabetes in Kentucky can purchase insulin for that low starting on January 1, 2022.

Bill Request 53 would expand this to those who are not covered by the current legislation.

”This emergency bill will do the same thing,” says Patti Minter, Kentucky State Representative. “And it will make sure that people can get emergency access to a 30 day supply if they can’t afford it and have continuing access for up to 12 months if they can.”

The bill is modeled off of Alec’s law, a law in Minnesota named after a young man who died from rationing his insulin. Alec went into diabetic ketoacidosis, putting him in a diabetic coma and then later dying from high blood sugar.

“This bill memorializes him, and we want to memorialize him here in Kentucky by expanding access to insulin for all the people who need it,” Minter said.

The expansion of House Bill 95 creates two emergency access programs for insulin. The first gives emergency access to insulin for no more than $25 for a 30-day supply. The second part gives a continuing access program, giving people an opportunity to get 12 months of insulin for $25 for a 30-day supply.

”As the mom of someone who lives with type one diabetes, I know all too well, about the increasing cost of insulin,” Minter said. “I want to make sure that all Kentuckians have access to insulin for all this is going to help get us there.”

