Rep. Brett Guthrie files for re-election to U.S. House of Representatives

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - U.S. Congressman Brett Guthrie (R) has officially filed for re-election.

Guthrie has represented Kentucky’s second congressional district since 2009. He serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee.

At the end of the last quarter, Guthrie’s campaign committee had over $2 million banked for his campaign.

“My priorities include standing up for pro-life values, holding Dr. Fauci accountable, protecting the Second Amendment, stopping critical race theory, and combating the Democrats ‘war on work.’” “Our children and grandchildren’s future are at stake. I am working hard to stop these liberal power grabs and ensure a safe, prosperous America for everyone,” Guthrie said.

The coming year will be a busy election year with the primary on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 and the general election on Tuesday, November 8.

