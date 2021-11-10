Advertisement

SKyPAC’s Annual Gingerbread Homes For The Arts Festival

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Are you ready for some Christmas holiday festivities? Get a head start next week with SKyPAC as they host their annual ‘Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival.’

We spoke with the organizers of the event for more details. “Anybody can come to get their picture taken with Santa, shop the merry marketplace, get festive concessions, hot chocolate, all those fun things,” Maddie McClure said.

They’re welcoming individuals and groups of all ages to compete in the Gingerbread Creation Contest. The gingerbread house entries will be put on display from November 14th through the 20th at the event. Cash prizes will also be awarded to those who placed in the top ranks.

“You also have the entertainment from many of the local groups will come in and with we I think we have a trombone, we have some choirs, just really very talented people Bowling Green is full of so much talent, and they’ll be here performing during the day too,” Mary Jane said.

SKyPAC will also be hosting other events in order to fundraise monetary contributions. The ‘Eat, Drink, and be Artsy’ event is aimed to be a fun and festive ladies’ night out. There will be an open wine bar, signature holiday cocktails, and more. Attendees will be able to purchase one ring or more for a chance to win a variety of prizes. The proceeds will benefit Arts of Southern Kentucky.

For more information on their upcoming events click here.

