Sunny midweek before rain, winds arrive Veterans Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was warm though clouds blanketed the region in the afternoon. Wednesday will deal with more sunshine and warmth, but it will be the final day of the warm stretch with a cold front moving in later in the week!

A pleasant fall day in store with sunshine and temps in the low 70s by the afternoon! (WBKO)

Wednesday morning will start off in the upper 30s to low-to-mid 40s - cooler towards Lake Cumberland with clear skies but milder to the north near Elizabethtown where clouds are still present. The middle of the work week will be our warmest day in the foreseeable future with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s once again as southerly winds continue to usher in warmth along with the rays of sunshine! Soak it up because big changes arrive on Thursday that will merit an umbrella and chap stick! Thursday is Veterans Day, and things will start off mostly cloudy along with windy conditions. The clouds will limit heating with highs only in the low-to-mid 60s in addition to the rain that moves in during the morning and early afternoon hours along a cold front! Total rainfall amounts will be between a tenth and a half an inch, though locally higher amounts are possible in some stronger lines of rain. Winds will also create some travel troubles as winds could gust as high as 40 miles per hour at times! Veterans Day evening will begin to slowly dry out as the front exits the region from west to east, allowing for a cool night in south-central Kentucky.

Friday will be cooler with highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We could see a stray shower possible, but much of the day will be on the dry side! Oh, and breezy winds will continue through the day out of the west! Breezy westerly winds will continue through the weekend as cold air returns once more! Highs on Saturday will only be in the mid-to-upper 40s with lows back in the upper 20s and low 30s! Sunday will have highs in the upper 40s and back into the low 50s for some, but it will still be chilly! Sunday evening could also see some stray showers in the evening as a clipper system moves through the Ohio Valley. For now, it looks like we’ll see rain while folks along the Ohio River in northern Kentucky could see a few snowflakes! Stay tuned as we keep an eye on the latest forecast trends and updated data! Next week will have temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s with dry conditions to start, but unsettled weather looks to return for the middle and latter half of next week - keeping things cool through the middle of the month!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 72. Low 53. Winds S at 9 mph.

VETERANS DAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Windy. High 65. Low 38. Winds SW at 19 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers possible. Breezy. High 59. Low 30. Winds W at 14 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 61

Normal Low: 39

Record High Today: 82 (2002)

Record Low Today: 18 (1913)

Sunrise: 6:19 a.m.

Sunset: 4:40 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 64)

Pollen Count: Low (1.5 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (4811 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 71

Yesterday’s Low: 36

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.09″ (-0.93″)

Yearly Precip: 48.19″ (+5.13″)

