This week’s JA People of Action features Lafaithe Carver

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

his week’s JA People of Action features Lafaithe Carver, Head Teller in the Plano office of American Bank and Trust. Lafaithe is currently volunteering for a 4th grade classroom at Cumberland Trace Elementary. The 4th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Region” and it introduces students to entrepreneurship and how entrepreneurs use resources to produce goods and services in a region. Students operate a hypothetical hot dog stand to understand the fundamental tasks performed by a business owner and to track the revenue and expenses of a business. Lafaithe’s favorite part of JA is, “the interaction with the kids.” She also said, “My experience with JA has allowed me to share knowledge with different schools and different grades to set them on a good path in everyday life.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

