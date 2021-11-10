Veterans local wreath program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Veterans Day being tomorrow, it’s important to know how you can give back to those who have fought for our rights and freedoms.

The Fairview Cemetery off of Fairview Avenue is hosting their annual veterans holiday wreath program. They would like to remember and honor our fallen heroes who have served and sacrificed so much. Holiday wreaths will be placed on veteran graves at the cemetery early next month, however they are asking for volunteers and monetary contributions for the purchase of wreaths for the event.

WBKO News spoke directly with the cemetery division manager today about the event. “When you have over 1100 wreaths, you know that that’s a lot to raise but it looks so majestic out there when you drive by just to see that and it’s just kind of a little nice little heart tug there to say hey you know we’re here to remember all our families and all those loved ones that have passed away,” Cathy Maroney said.

If you want to help in any way you can call them at 270-393-3607.

