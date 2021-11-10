A Windy, Wet Veterans Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our winning streak of weather continued Wednesday! Lots of sunshine coupled with a southerly wind took temps back into the low 70s for a third day in a row. The great weather comes to an end Thursday, however.

Thursday is Veterans Day, and things will start off mostly cloudy along with windy conditions. The clouds will limit heating with highs only in the low-to-mid 60s in addition to the rain that moves in during the morning and early afternoon hours along a cold front! Total rainfall amounts will be between a tenth and a half an inch, though locally higher amounts are possible in some stronger lines of rain. Winds will also create some travel troubles as winds could gust as high as 40 miles per hour at times! Veterans Day evening will begin to slowly dry out as the front exits the region from west to east, allowing for a cool night in south-central Kentucky.

Friday will be cooler with highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We could see a stray shower possible, but much of the day will be on the dry side! Oh, and breezy winds will continue through the day out of the west! Breezy westerly winds will continue through the weekend as cold air returns once more! Highs on Saturday will only be in the mid-to-upper 40s with lows back in the upper 20s and low 30s! Sunday will have highs in the upper 40s and back into the low 50s for some, but it will still be chilly! Sunday evening could also see some stray showers in the evening as a clipper system moves through the Ohio Valley. For now, it looks like we’ll see rain while folks along the Ohio River in northern Kentucky could see a few snowflakes! Stay tuned as we keep an eye on the latest forecast trends and updated data! Next week will have temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s with dry conditions to start, but unsettled weather looks to return for the middle and latter half of next week - keeping things cool through the middle of the month!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY (VETERANS DAY): Showers likely, windy. High 65. Low 38. Winds S at 19, gusts 30-35 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and cooler. Stray shower possible. High 59. Low 30. Winds W at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Chilly. High 48. Low 31. Winds W at 13 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 72

Today’s Low: 39

Normal High: 61

Normal Low: 39

Record High: 82 (2002)

Record Low: 18 (1913)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.09″ (-1.04″)

Yearly Precip: 48.19″ (+5.02″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:40 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:20 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 64)

Pollen Count: Low (1.2 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (4811 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Mod (3)

