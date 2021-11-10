WKU announces it will not leave the Conference USA

NOTE: This story is still developing. We will update it throughout the day.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After weeks of discussions and speculation, Western Kentucky University has officially announced it will remain put in the Conference USA.

The university made that decision official on Wednesday afternoon in a joint statement released by athletic director Todd Stewart and school president Tim Caboni. The statement goes as follows:

“Dear Hilltopper Family,

We appreciate the extraordinary interest and support from our faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends during the past several weeks as we worked to navigate potential opportunities pertaining to our athletics’ conference membership and chart our best path forward. We have engaged in frequent conversations with our peers, colleagues and decision-makers across collegiate athletics in anticipation of change in many areas.

During the last month, conference realignment once again touched the collegiate athletics industry, with no conference more affected than Conference USA. We’ve seen some highs, some lows and certainly some disappointments. Conference realignment is a fluid process with more waves likely to come.

Since joining Conference USA on July 1, 2014, the league has been a meaningful home for WKU Athletics and will continue as such. C-USA has provided a platform for our programs to shine through competitive play and collaboration, and we have celebrated many significant team and individual accomplishments.

Our goals remain unchanged. We will continue to provide a comprehensive student-athlete experience and expect to win conference championships and bowl games while participating in NCAA Tournaments and advancing in post-season play.

Thank you for your continued support as we work to advance our athletics program and our university. We appreciate all those in our WKU Community who provide unwavering philanthropic gifts; who wear red and show up game after game; who join us in the stands waving their red towels and singing our Fight Song; and who ultimately carry forward the rich traditions of our institution.

We’re incredibly grateful for the crucial role athletics plays in the total college experience at WKU and look forward to a bright future and much success ahead. Go Tops!”

