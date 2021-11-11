Body of missing Hart County woman found, man arrested for murder

UPTON, Ky. (WBKO) -Kentucky State Police have found the body of the missing Hart County woman.

Authorities discovered the remains in Larue County, which were identified as Erica Burden.

An autopsy is in the process.

William “Billy” Burden of Upton was arrested and charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

Burden was taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.

