Advertisement

Body of missing Hart County woman found, man arrested for murder

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPTON, Ky. (WBKO) -Kentucky State Police have found the body of the missing Hart County woman.

Authorities discovered the remains in Larue County, which were identified as Erica Burden.

An autopsy is in the process.

William “Billy” Burden of Upton was arrested and charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

Burden was taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erica Burden, 27-years-old from Hart Co. went missing Tuesay, November 9. KSP are asking for...
KSP searching for missing Hart County mother
Eden was arrested after a multi-county pursuit
Multi-county pursuit ends in crash downtown, suspect identified
Erica Burden, 27-years-old from Hart Co. went missing Tuesay, November 9. KSP are asking for...
“We just want Erica back,” Bonnieville family implores for the safe return of a missing woman
Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare
Mother of ‘endangered’ three-year-old pleading for help finding him
The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off...
Ky. woman wins $200K on first day of retirement after working on front lines of pandemic

Latest News

Body of missing Hart County woman found, Gerald Burden arrested for murder
Body of missing Hart County woman found, Gerald Burden arrested for murder
Warren Central Holds Veterans Day Ceremony
Warren Central Holds Veterans Day Ceremony @ 5
WKU Inducts 2021 ROTC Hall of Fame Members on Veterans Day @ 5
WKU Inducts 2021 ROTC Hall of Fame Members on Veterans Day @ 5
View From the Hill: "Let's Chat Meds" Designed to Improve Quality of Life
View From the Hill: "Let's Chat Meds" Designed to Improve Quality of Life