Advertisement

Digital customer service company adding 300 jobs in Kentucky

Andy Beshear, Kentucky (AP)
Andy Beshear, Kentucky (AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says a digital customer service company will add 300 jobs as part of a $500,000 investment to expand its operations in Kentucky.

The governor says Helpware will add the jobs at its existing location in Montgomery County and at a new office in Mercer County.

Helpware serves high-growth health tech, e-commerce, technology, and other companies to complete complex tasks and grow their brands.

With its new investment, Helpware will create 150 jobs at its new Harrodsburg office.

It will create another 150 positions in Mount Sterling, where it opened operations in 2020 and currently employs 25 people.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Eden was arrested after a multi-county pursuit
Multi-county pursuit ends in crash downtown, suspect identified
Accident
UPDATE: Cemetery Road reopened after multiple wrecks
Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare
Mother of ‘endangered’ three-year-old pleading for help finding him
Erica Burden, 27-years-old from Hart Co. went missing Tuesay, November 9. KSP are asking for...
KSP searching for missing Hart County mother
Stolen car recovered in Barren River Lake.
Stolen car recovered from water in Barren County

Latest News

Graves Gilbert to offer Pfizer vaccine for kids on Saturdays
Graves Gilbert to offer Pfizer vaccine for kids on Saturdays
Local Artist Works on Mural in Downtown Glasgow
Local Artist Works on Mural in Downtown Glasgow
Local artist Casey Page works on new mural
Local artist works on new mural in Downtown Glasgow
Erica Burden, 27-years-old from Hart Co. went missing Tuesay, November 9. KSP are asking for...
“We just want Erica back,” Bonnieville family implores for the safe return of a missing woman