Gov. Beshear: Kentucky travel industry on the rebound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a stretch of travel restrictions due to the pandemic, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said the travel industry is beginning to make a comeback.

Beshear gave comments on state travel at the Kentucky Travel Industry Association’s annual conference at Louisville’s Crowne Plaza.

The governor said while tourism levels haven’t returned to what was seen before the pandemic, steps taken to keep visitors safe including stronger restrictions let the state continue bringing travelers into Kentucky.

“I believe we are at the cusp of a new era of prosperity that can lift our state up in special ways that most of us never thought was possible,” Beshear said. “I’m proud, I’m proud to be here today knowing that we will absolutely never be a flyover state ever again.”

Beshear mentioned the travel industry had been hit hard during the pandemic; thanking businesses within the industry for opening up to healthcare workers and encouraging outdoor tourism.

“We are gonna make it, and we’re not just going to get fully back, we’re gonna go further,” Beshear said. “We’re gonna be better. We’re gonna do better. We’re gonna bring in more people. We’re gonna bring in more dollars. We’re gonna bring in more economic impact than ever before.”

Nearly 68 million people were estimated as coming in to the state of Kentucky last year.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.