Jack Daniel’s Holidays Support effort helps military members get home for holidays

Jack Daniel's is beginning efforts to get veterans home for the holidays.
Jack Daniel's is beginning efforts to get veterans home for the holidays.(Web)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee distillery producing Jack Daniel’s whiskey is teaming with a military support group to help service members and their families get home for the holidays.

More than 1,700 service members and relatives will head home through “Operation Ride Home,” organizers said. It’s the most participants in program history.

In its 11th year, the program provides financial assistance to active-duty, junior-enlisted military members and their families to travel to loved ones’ homes nationwide.

The Jack Daniel Distillery teams with the Armed Services YMCA to offer the assistance

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

