Local artist works on new mural in Downtown Glasgow

By Katey Cook
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A new mural is in the works, located behind Glasgow’s City Hall. It is not finished yet, but WBKO got the chance to talk to the local artist as he was working on the painting Wednesday afternoon.

Born and raised in Glasgow, Casey Page said he’s done murals like this before but nothing to this scale.

“This is the biggest one,” he said. “It’s like three stories high, but it’s been a fun project.”

Usually, he does oil paintings on canvas, but Page said it means a lot to get to work on artwork for his hometown.

“Pretty much a dream come true, being able to do this for the hometown,” he explained. “It’s what I’ve always wanted to do.”

He’s been working on this project for about three weeks now and hopes to have it complete soon.

This project was brought to life by the City of Glasgow, The Glasgow Barren County Tourism Commission, and Glasgow Renaissance.

