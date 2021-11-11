Man indicted on rape charge of 10-year-old Bowling Green girl

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been indicted by the Warren County Grand Jury on several charges, including the rape of a 10-year-old girl.

Police say on September 5, 2021 they were called to a residence on North Sunrise Drive, where the victim’s mother told them she woke up that morning and noticed her daughter was not home. She told officers she then looked outside and saw her friend, Isias Hernandez’s car, parked in the driveway.

She said she then walked outside and saw Hernandez on top of her 10-year-old daughter in the car’s back seat. She said Hernandez was having intercourse with her.

Police say Hernandez was arrested and mirandized several times. They also say Hernandez admitted that the 10-year-old was in his car and said it was not what it looked like. Police say he did not provide a DNA sample.

Officials also interviewed the 10-year-old victim. Police say Hernandez messaged the girl to lure her into his car.

Hernandez was arrested on September 5, 2021 on charges of rape first degree of a victim under 12, unlawful transaction with a minor, sexual abuse of a victim under 12, procuring or promoting the use of a minor (sex offense), and custodial interference. He was indicted on all charges on November 10, 2021.

