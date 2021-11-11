Advertisement

Submit photos of veterans to be featured on WBKO newscasts on Veterans Day

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today is Veterans Day and as the country honors the military, WBKO wants to see photos of the special veterans in our viewers’ lives.

Photos can be submitted to the station online on the website’s photo page in the “Proud to be a Veteran” section. We ask that photos include the veteran’s name and hometown.

Viewers can also upload photos on the WBKO news app.

