Time to Grab the Coats!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Veterans Day was every bit as wet and windy as advertised! Showers are moving out tonight, and while skies will clear temporarily, another system rolls in late Friday with a bit more rain possible.

Friday will be cooler with highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We could see a stray shower possible in the afternoon and evening, but much of the day will be on the dry side! Oh, and breezy winds will continue through the day out of the southwest! Westerly winds will continue through the weekend as cold air returns once more! Saturday will be mostly sunny with lighter winds. However, highs on Saturday will only be in the mid-to-upper 40s with lows back in the upper 20s and low 30s! Sunday will have highs in the upper 40s and back into the low 50s for some, but it will still be chilly along with breezy southwesterly winds! Sunday evening could also see some stray showers in the evening as a clipper system moves through the Ohio Valley. For now, it looks like we’ll see rain while folks along the Ohio River in northern Kentucky could see a few snowflakes! Stay tuned as we keep an eye on the latest forecast trends and updated data! Next week will have temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s with dry conditions to start, but unsettled weather looks to return for Wednesday along with a quick warm up that will be brief by midweek! Cooler air likely returns by late next week along with more rain chances in the region!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and cooler. Stray shower possible. High 61. Low 33. Winds SW at 16 mph.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Chilly. High 46. Low 31. Winds W at 9 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower possible. Breezy and cool. High 52. Low 30. Winds SW at 13 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 64

Today’s Low: 51

Normal High: 61

Normal Low: 39

Record High: 80 (1927)

Record Low: 19 (1960)

Today’s Precip: 0.47″

Monthly Precip: 0.56″ (-0.68″)

Yearly Precip: 48.66″ (+5.38″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:39 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:21 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5658 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (1)

