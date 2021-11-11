Warren Central High School holds Veterans Day ceremonies

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren Central Highschool honored Veterans Day with a ceremony for each of their grade levels.

Each ceremony honored each Armed Force and encouraged students to stand if they had a veteran in their family. The ceremony was the first of its kind since COVID-19.

They recognized those fallen with a table at center stage, holding symbols and hats from the military.

This ceremony was student-organized. The students say they wanted to extend their appreciation for those who have served America.

“We weren’t doing it for ourselves,” said Allison Larios, ROTC Student and narrator of the program. “We were doing it for the veterans. You know, they go out there and they risk their lives, they go out and work very hard, just so we can have the freedoms we have today.”

Larios was the narrator of the program on Thursday morning. She enlisted in the Navy two weeks ago as an Aviation Ordinance Man. She says she has had support from her family and friends every step of the way.

“They’ve been through every step of the way with me. Through all the contracts I have to sign and all the maps I had to go to. But it’s wonderful having support at home and knowing I’m not going through this alone,” said Larios.

