Advertisement

Warren Central High School holds Veterans Day ceremonies

Across the region, schools held ceremonies to recognize and celebrate Veterans' Day.
Across the region, schools held ceremonies to recognize and celebrate Veterans' Day.(WBKO)
By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren Central Highschool honored Veterans Day with a ceremony for each of their grade levels.

Each ceremony honored each Armed Force and encouraged students to stand if they had a veteran in their family. The ceremony was the first of its kind since COVID-19.

They recognized those fallen with a table at center stage, holding symbols and hats from the military.

This ceremony was student-organized. The students say they wanted to extend their appreciation for those who have served America.

“We weren’t doing it for ourselves,” said Allison Larios, ROTC Student and narrator of the program. “We were doing it for the veterans. You know, they go out there and they risk their lives, they go out and work very hard, just so we can have the freedoms we have today.”

Larios was the narrator of the program on Thursday morning. She enlisted in the Navy two weeks ago as an Aviation Ordinance Man. She says she has had support from her family and friends every step of the way.

“They’ve been through every step of the way with me. Through all the contracts I have to sign and all the maps I had to go to. But it’s wonderful having support at home and knowing I’m not going through this alone,” said Larios.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erica Burden, 27-years-old from Hart Co. went missing Tuesay, November 9. KSP are asking for...
KSP searching for missing Hart County mother
Eden was arrested after a multi-county pursuit
Multi-county pursuit ends in crash downtown, suspect identified
Erica Burden, 27-years-old from Hart Co. went missing Tuesay, November 9. KSP are asking for...
“We just want Erica back,” Bonnieville family implores for the safe return of a missing woman
Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare
Mother of ‘endangered’ three-year-old pleading for help finding him
The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings Scratch-off...
Ky. woman wins $200K on first day of retirement after working on front lines of pandemic

Latest News

WKU ROTC Hall of Fame Induction
WKU inducts 2021 ROTC Hall of Fame members on Veterans Day
Girls Day Out
Girls Day Out
Thank you to all who have or are currently serving! Today we have rain moving in along with...
A wet and windy Veterans Day
Tracking strong winds, moderate rain moving into south-central Kentucky.
Tracking rain, strong winds for Veterans Day