A wet and windy Veterans Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was a pleasant fall day with sunshine and warm conditions. Wednesday reached the low 70s, but this forecast does not have any 70s for the foreseeable future...

Thank you to all who have or are currently serving! Today we have rain moving in along with windy conditions as a cold front moves through the region. (WBKO)

Veterans Day, Thursday, will start off mostly cloudy along with southwesterly winds. The clouds will limit heating with highs only in the low-to-mid 60s in addition to the rain that moves in during the morning and early afternoon hours along a cold front! Total rainfall amounts will be between a tenth and a half an inch, though locally higher amounts are possible in some stronger lines of rain. Winds will also create some travel troubles as winds could gust as high as 40 miles per hour at times! With the wind and rain combined, visibility will be reduced, so travel with caution if you are going to any Veterans Day activities. Veterans Day evening will dry out as the front exits the region from west to east, allowing for a cool night in south-central Kentucky.

Friday will be cooler with highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We could see a stray shower possible in the afternoon and evening, but much of the day will be on the dry side! Oh, and breezy winds will continue through the day out of the southwest! Westerly winds will continue through the weekend as cold air returns once more! Saturday will be mostly sunny with lighter winds. However, highs on Saturday will only be in the mid-to-upper 40s with lows back in the upper 20s and low 30s! Sunday will have highs in the upper 40s and back into the low 50s for some, but it will still be chilly along with breezy southwesterly winds! Sunday evening could also see some stray showers in the evening as a clipper system moves through the Ohio Valley. For now, it looks like we’ll see rain while folks along the Ohio River in northern Kentucky could see a few snowflakes! Stay tuned as we keep an eye on the latest forecast trends and updated data! Next week will have temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s with dry conditions to start, but unsettled weather looks to return for Wednesday along with a quick warm up that will be brief by midweek! Cooler air likely returns by late next week along with more rain chances in the region!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

VETERANS DAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Windy. High 65. Low 38. Winds SW at 19 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers possible. Breezy. High 59. Low 30. Winds SW at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. High 48. Low 31. Winds W at 9 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 61

Normal Low: 39

Record High Today: 80 (1927)

Record Low Today: 19 (1926, 1960)

Sunrise: 6:20 a.m.

Sunset: 4:39 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 55)

Pollen Count: Low (0.1 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (5658 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (1)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 72

Yesterday’s Low: 39

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.09″ (-1.04″)

Yearly Precip: 48.19″ (+5.02″)

