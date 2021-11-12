Barren County Schools reinstates mask policy starting November 15

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Barren County Schools announced the district would be reinstating its mask policy.

In a letter posted to the Barren County Schools Facebook page, the rise in positive cases from exposure in school settings was listed as a factor.

The policy will go back into effect for the upcoming week starting Monday, November 15. Data will be monitored weekly to determine mask status for the following week.

Read the full letter below.

Dear BC Families,

We are seeing a rise in positive cases of COVID-19 in both our schools and the community. The county has been in the red zone on the state incident rate map since November 2. We are also seeing a rise in positive cases resulting from exposure in our school settings. After consulting with the Barren River Health Department, TJ Samson Hospital, and local health officials, we have decided to move back to masking for the upcoming week. Beginning Monday, November 15, all students, staff, and visitors (ages 2 and older) will be required to wear masks on all Barren County Campuses.

Moving forward, we will monitor data on a weekly basis to determine masking status for the upcoming week. The county incidence rate, school cases, and cases resulting from school exposure will all be considered, and we will make an announcement each Friday. Once parents have had the option to fully vaccinate their children, we will reevaluate our protocols around masking for the spring semester. Please know that the COVID-19 vaccination is NOT REQUIRED for any student to attend Barren County Schools.

We appreciate your support, patience, and kindness as we work to overcome COVID-19. We are hoping to resume normal operations as soon as possible and look forward to the time when the pandemic is behind us!

Sincerely,

Barren County Board of Education

