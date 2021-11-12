Bowling Green man charged with arson in Vine Street fire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested and charged in connection with a November fire.

Authorities said 41-year-old Brad Mcelvain was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail on Thursday on one count Arson 1st degree and one count Assault 1st degree.

On November 3, the Bowling Green Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 1115 Vine Street. A victim was found by firefighters and taken to a hospital where they are reported as being in critical condition as of November 12.

Fire Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. With help from the public, Bowling Green Fire Department Investigators and Bowling Green Police Department Detectives were able to identify Mcelvain as a suspect.

According to the fire department, crews responded to the fire on the 1100-block of Vine Street. (WBKO News)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.