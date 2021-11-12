Advertisement

Bowling Green man charged with arson in Vine Street fire

Brad Mcelvain
Brad Mcelvain(Warren County Regional Jail)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested and charged in connection with a November fire.

Authorities said 41-year-old Brad Mcelvain was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail on Thursday on one count Arson 1st degree and one count Assault 1st degree.

On November 3, the Bowling Green Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 1115 Vine Street. A victim was found by firefighters and taken to a hospital where they are reported as being in critical condition as of November 12.

Fire Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. With help from the public, Bowling Green Fire Department Investigators and Bowling Green Police Department Detectives were able to identify Mcelvain as a suspect.

According to the fire department, crews responded to the fire on the 1100-block of Vine Street.
According to the fire department, crews responded to the fire on the 1100-block of Vine Street.(WBKO News)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Burden
Body of missing Hart County woman found, man arrested for murder
Isias Hernandez
Man indicted on rape charge of 10-year-old Bowling Green girl
Erica Burden, 27-years-old from Hart Co. went missing Tuesay, November 9. KSP are asking for...
“We just want Erica back,” Bonnieville family implores for the safe return of a missing woman
Erica Burden
Hart County community remembers the life of Erica Burden
14-year-old Luc loves playing golf and had been practicing in hopes of playing on his high...
Transgender teen excluded from boy’s golf team, family files lawsuit against Tennessee

Latest News

1
Donate Life KY
1
LIVE from Food Truck Friday
We have a roller coaster of temperatures over the next ten days, with next Wednesday being the...
Breezy end to the week with evening rain chances
Senate majority leader Mitch Mcconnell visited rochester dam
Rochester Dam renovations completed