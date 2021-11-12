Bowling Green’s Buttry, Forbes, Khenner each sign National Letters of Intent

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three Bowling Green Purple athletes signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday inside of BGHS arena just a day after National Signing Day initiated the early signing period.

Turner Buttry, Patrick Forbes, and Patrick Khenner each signed their respective letters in front of their friends and family on Wednesday. All three athletes have signed with Division I programs in Kentucky.

Buttry signed to play basketball for A.W. Hamilton’s Eastern Kentucky Colonels. One of only two seniors on this year’s Purples basketball squad, Buttry averaged 14.9 points per game and made 54 percent of his shots from the field in 27 games played last year. His efforts helped lead Bowling Green to a 4th region championship and a trip to the KHSAA Sweet 16 State Tournament.

“Coach [DG] Sherrill has been harder on me which I appreciate. He holds me to a high standard and expects me to be there early. I’m grateful he brought me to this position,” Buttry said after his signing.

Forbes, a shortstop and outfielder for the Purples, inked his way onto the Louisville Cardinals baseball team. He batted a .406 batting average in 96 at-bats last season, hitting four home runs, 35 runs-batted-in and 39 hits. He cited Louisville coach Dan McDonnell’s enthusiasm as a major reason for signing with Louisville.

“I’ve always wanted to go to Louisville. It’s a good program. It’s great to be with my family. I’m excited to go to Louisville. They have a good staff. I love Coach McDonnell. Louisville is a good school,” Forbes said.

Khenner will be between Buttry and Forbes as he’ll be swimming for Lars Jorgensen at the University of Kentucky. A sprint freestyler, he won 1st place in the 200 freestyle and was the runner-up in the 100 freestyle at the KHSAA Region Two Championships this past season.

“Kentucky’s becoming a good program every single day. Starting a swimming tradition at UK is gonna be a great thing,” Khenner said.

The next early signing period will initiate on December 15, 2021, when football signees are eligible to sign Letters of Intent.

