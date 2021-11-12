Breezy end to the week with evening rain chances

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday delivered gusty winds, steady showers and cooler conditions during the afternoon! Today will be slightly cooler than yesterday, but will be drier with rain chances not arriving until later in the day!

We have a roller coaster of temperatures over the next ten days, with next Wednesday being the warmest of days ahead! (WBKO)

Friday will be a breezy day as southwesterly winds will continue to blow through south-central Kentucky. Gusts could reach up to 35 miles per hour, so keep those holiday decorations and trash bins pinned down for today! Clouds will increase throughout the day with sunshine to start, but variably cloudy by the evening. Rain will also move in as a weak wave of energy moves through the region. Most spots will receive less than a tenth of an inch of rain, though some places could stay dry through the evening! Moisture will be out of here by midnight as it progresses eastward through the early overnight.

Winds will die down to start the weekend as cold air sinks into south-central Kentucky for Saturday! Saturday morning will start out in the upper 20s and low 30s with mostly clear skies. During the day, clouds will develop but we are rain and snow free! Though we are dry, highs on Saturday will only be in the mid-to-upper 40s! Don’t let the bitter cold make you bitter as Saturday is World Kindness Day, so do something kind for others! Saturday night into Sunday morning will stay cold with lows back in the upper 20s and low 30s! Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 40s and back into the low 50s, but it will still be chilly as breezy southwesterly winds return! Sunday evening could also see some stray showers as a weak clipper system moves through the Ohio Valley. Rain will be what we receive if the moisture holds on, but our southern counties could stay dry through Sunday night!

Next week will start off dry and cold with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s on Monday under sunny skies. Tuesday will be warmer with highs back in the upper 50s and low 60s with continued sunshine. The dry air doesn’t stay too long as Wednesday could see stray shower chances in the evening along with another round of breezy conditions, which will help warm us up in the mid-to-upper 60s! The latter half of next week will be more unsettled, which will cool us back down in the low-to-mid 50s for highs and lows in the low 30s for the region!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers possible. Breezy. High 61. Low 31. Winds SW at 16 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold. High 48. Low 31. Winds W at 9 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. Stray showers possible. High 54. Low 28. Winds SW at 15 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 61

Normal Low: 38

Record High Today: 88 (1909)

Record Low Today: 16 (2019)

Sunrise: 6:21 a.m.

Sunset: 4:38 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Pollen Count: Low (1.2 - Weeds, Trees)

Mold Count: Low (5958 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 64

Yesterday’s Low: 48

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.49″

Monthly Precip: 0.58″ (-0.66″)

Yearly Precip: 48.68″ (+5.40″)

