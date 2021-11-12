Charter Senior Living community hosts ‘Quilts of Valor’ ceremony

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The charter living facility here in Bowling Green added their own personal touch to Veterans Day this year.

They honored their very own residents who served in the United States Armed Forces with hand-made quilts and wrapped it around their shoulders. Each veteran was recognized and given a round of applause for supporting, showing resilience, and sacrificing so much for our rights and freedoms.

WBKO News reporter Raquel Dominguez attended the event, and spoke with staff and veterans. ”I’m 92 and it’s been a long time. I was in the in the Air Force for four years. I was in Korea from 50 to 54 and a group meeting like this.. It means a lot to me and it means a lot to other people too,” Jim Oller said, a veteran at the facility. Oller later expressed how thankful he was that his loved ones and other community members were able to get together to show respect to a special occasion.

Facility leaders and staff were honored to host the ceremony and said they just wanted to praise and give back to our local veterans, their spouses, and other loved ones as well. “It means a great deal. It’s a time to reflect on your own service and the sacrifices you and your family have were able to get through. And obviously honoring what I call our greatest generation of veterans or our residents and being able to serve them again in another capacity,” Jason Engleman said, a staff leader at Charter Senior Living.

The senior living community and staff also said the event was meant to thank all of those for their service, and for making America the home of the free.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.