Advertisement

Donate Life KY launches “Be The One” campaign

Donate Life KY
Donate Life KY(wbko)
By Laura Rogers
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we soon head into the holiday season, we start thinking about gift-giving. The most powerful thing you can give is the gift of life through organ donation.

Donate Life KY has launched a new awareness campaign, “Be The One,” that aims to raise awareness around organ donation and transplantation within Black communities throughout the state. Currently, populations from diverse backgrounds make up 60% of the national transplant waiting list. However these are the cultural groups that statistically are less likely to register to be an organ donor.

Currently, there are over 100,000 people across the country awaiting a lifesaving transplant, with someone new added to the national waiting list every 10 minutes. In 2020, those within the Black community accounted for 28% of the U.S. transplant waiting list. KODA says it is crucial to help these communities understand that registering to be an organ donor can help with this shortage and save more lives.

Donate Life KY’s “Be The One” campaign focuses on helping Black communities move past the potential hesitancies associated with becoming a registered donor and being “the one” who could help give the gift of life.

Neither age nor health prohibits someone from registering to be an organ donor. In fact, the oldest organ donor in Kentucky was 84 and she helped save three people’s lives.

For more information on Donate Life KY, and how to register to be an organ donor, go here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Burden
Body of missing Hart County woman found, man arrested for murder
Isias Hernandez
Man indicted on rape charge of 10-year-old Bowling Green girl
Erica Burden, 27-years-old from Hart Co. went missing Tuesay, November 9. KSP are asking for...
“We just want Erica back,” Bonnieville family implores for the safe return of a missing woman
Erica Burden
Hart County community remembers the life of Erica Burden
14-year-old Luc loves playing golf and had been practicing in hopes of playing on his high...
Transgender teen excluded from boy’s golf team, family files lawsuit against Tennessee

Latest News

1
Donate Life KY
Brad Mcelvain
Bowling Green man charged with arson in Vine Street fire
1
LIVE from Food Truck Friday
We have a roller coaster of temperatures over the next ten days, with next Wednesday being the...
Breezy end to the week with evening rain chances