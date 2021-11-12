Donate Life KY launches “Be The One” campaign

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we soon head into the holiday season, we start thinking about gift-giving. The most powerful thing you can give is the gift of life through organ donation.

Donate Life KY has launched a new awareness campaign, “Be The One,” that aims to raise awareness around organ donation and transplantation within Black communities throughout the state. Currently, populations from diverse backgrounds make up 60% of the national transplant waiting list. However these are the cultural groups that statistically are less likely to register to be an organ donor.

Currently, there are over 100,000 people across the country awaiting a lifesaving transplant, with someone new added to the national waiting list every 10 minutes. In 2020, those within the Black community accounted for 28% of the U.S. transplant waiting list. KODA says it is crucial to help these communities understand that registering to be an organ donor can help with this shortage and save more lives.

Donate Life KY’s “Be The One” campaign focuses on helping Black communities move past the potential hesitancies associated with becoming a registered donor and being “the one” who could help give the gift of life.

Neither age nor health prohibits someone from registering to be an organ donor. In fact, the oldest organ donor in Kentucky was 84 and she helped save three people’s lives.

For more information on Donate Life KY, and how to register to be an organ donor, go here.

