First woman to file for Judge Exec., Warren County

Joanna Jones filed for Judge Executive in Warren County. She is the first woman to file for the...
Joanna Jones filed for Judge Executive in Warren County. She is the first woman to file for the role.(WBKO)
By Jeanna Kleine-Kracht
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first woman filed for Judge Executive in Warren County on Friday, November 12.

Joanna Jones is a native from Bowling Green, with a doctorate in organizational leadership.

Jones served in the Marine Corps and says she has proudly advocated for Veterans for eight years.

She says she knows what hard work is and wants to show women how they can step up in a positive way.

“Of course, I’m in it to win it,” says Joanna Jones, candidate for Judge Executive. “That would be great if I had that support, but I also want to show women and girls that they can step up and they can do this. They can serve their country, they can serve their community, they can be educated, they have the ability to do anything that they want to do, just as a man can do it.”

As of Friday, Jones is still figuring out her platforms but looks forward to going door-to-door to hear from people in the community. She points people to her Facebook page with any suggestions or questions.

