Jacket-weather setting in!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re tracking scattered showers across the area as we head into this evening and even tonight - so you’ll want to grab the umbrella and the jacket if you plan to be outdoors.

Saturday forecast (wbko)

Cold air makes its way into our area overnight as a cold front passes through, so expect much cooler conditions this weekend. Highs throughout tomorrow will struggle to make it out of the mid to upper 40s so you’ll want to keep the jacket around. We’ll see a warming trend beyond that, but watch out for a few stray showers Sunday afternoon. It’ll also be breezy on Sunday with winds out of the west at 15 mph! Our next shot of rain comes mid-week as we track isolated showers throughout Wednesday and Thursday. This will not be a complete washout, but definitely plan to have the rain gear with you. By then, afternoon temperatures will be flirting with the mid to upper 60s! Keep up with the latest forecast on WBKO News.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Chilly. High 48. Low 31. Winds W at 8 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower possible. Breezy and cool. High 54. Low 28. Winds W at 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 50. Low 35. Winds SW at 6 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 62

Today’s Low: 41

Normal High: 61

Normal Low: 38

Record High: 88 (1909)

Record Low: 16 (2019)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.58″ (-0.77″)

Yearly Precip: 48.68″ (+5.29″)

Today’s Sunset: 4:39 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 25 / Small Particulate Matter: 8)

Pollen Count: Low (1.2 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (5958 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (2)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.