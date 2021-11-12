Orchestra Kentucky reschedules Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Orchestra Kentucky has rescheduled Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel for Saturday, May 14.

Orchestra Kentucky says their guest artist, Michael Cavanaugh is sick, and will not be able to be on stage for Saturday.

Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel, was originally scheduled for Saturday, November 13.

Tickets for this weekend will be honored on the May 14 date.

If you have bought your tickets, retain them.

If you would like a refund, present your tickets to the SKYPAC ticket office, or mail them to PO Box 748 Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Refunds may not be issued until tickets are received.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.