Advertisement

Rochester Dam renovations completed

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Rochester Dam Regional Water Commission announced this week the renovations to the Rochester Dam are now complete.

The commission said in a release the dam is a “vital water supply” to the region, and that pool levels have stabilized ensuring over 50,000 residents in Ohio, Butler, Muhlenberg and Daviess Counties will continue to have safe drinking water.

“We are elated to see this renovation project come to completion,” said RDRWC Secretary John Dix. “Thanks to the tremendous collaboration of Ohio, Butler and Muhlenberg counties along with Perdue Inc., Ohio County Water District, Morgantown Utilities, and Butler County Water System, the stability of this dam is secured for the protection of our water supply and the preservation of thousands of jobs in the region. The final phase involved adding a barrier to protect the dam and stabilize original water levels. The Rochester Dam, constructed in the 1830s, has served our region for nearly two centuries.”

On Oct. 1, 2015, the RDRWC entered a 25 year management lease with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to preserve the Rochester Dam, enabling the RDRWC to protect and preserve the pool level. USACE provided guidance and studies over the years resulting in a approved funding from partnerships among citizens and government officials.

“We appreciate the continued commitment from our federal, state, and local elected officials for their support to protect our water source for the region,” said RDRWC Chairman Weymouth Martin. “The $4.4 million project would not have been possible without the award of a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The remainder of the project costs were covered by a loan through Kentucky Rural Water Finance Corporation.”

The Rochester Dam Regional Water Commission was formed in 2013 through a collaboration of county and utility leaders serving Ohio, Butler and Muhlenberg Counties. The mission of the RDRWC is to provide an adequate and dependable supply of water for the region which derives its water supply from Pool 3 of the Green River.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Burden
Body of missing Hart County woman found, man arrested for murder
Isias Hernandez
Man indicted on rape charge of 10-year-old Bowling Green girl
Erica Burden, 27-years-old from Hart Co. went missing Tuesay, November 9. KSP are asking for...
“We just want Erica back,” Bonnieville family implores for the safe return of a missing woman
Erica Burden
Hart County community remembers the life of Erica Burden
14-year-old Luc loves playing golf and had been practicing in hopes of playing on his high...
Transgender teen excluded from boy’s golf team, family files lawsuit against Tennessee

Latest News

1
Music of Billy Joel Rescheduled
1
Rochester Dam renovations completed
1
Public's help needed in identifying 37-year-old cold case victim
Another shot of rain, breezy winds for the end of the work week!
Clouds increase with breezy winds, late-day rain for Friday!