Rochester Dam renovations completed

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Rochester Dam Regional Water Commission announced this week the renovations to the Rochester Dam are now complete.

The commission said in a release the dam is a “vital water supply” to the region, and that pool levels have stabilized ensuring over 50,000 residents in Ohio, Butler, Muhlenberg and Daviess Counties will continue to have safe drinking water.

“We are elated to see this renovation project come to completion,” said RDRWC Secretary John Dix. “Thanks to the tremendous collaboration of Ohio, Butler and Muhlenberg counties along with Perdue Inc., Ohio County Water District, Morgantown Utilities, and Butler County Water System, the stability of this dam is secured for the protection of our water supply and the preservation of thousands of jobs in the region. The final phase involved adding a barrier to protect the dam and stabilize original water levels. The Rochester Dam, constructed in the 1830s, has served our region for nearly two centuries.”

On Oct. 1, 2015, the RDRWC entered a 25 year management lease with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to preserve the Rochester Dam, enabling the RDRWC to protect and preserve the pool level. USACE provided guidance and studies over the years resulting in a approved funding from partnerships among citizens and government officials.

“We appreciate the continued commitment from our federal, state, and local elected officials for their support to protect our water source for the region,” said RDRWC Chairman Weymouth Martin. “The $4.4 million project would not have been possible without the award of a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The remainder of the project costs were covered by a loan through Kentucky Rural Water Finance Corporation.”

The Rochester Dam Regional Water Commission was formed in 2013 through a collaboration of county and utility leaders serving Ohio, Butler and Muhlenberg Counties. The mission of the RDRWC is to provide an adequate and dependable supply of water for the region which derives its water supply from Pool 3 of the Green River.

