Spartans’ Elly Bennett signs NLI to play softball at Berry College

By Brett Alper
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two weeks ago South Warren’s Caroline Pitcock signed her NLI to sign play softball at Campbellsville University. Thursday, her teammate Elly Bennett signed her NLI to play at Berry College in Georgia.

“I mean it means the world I mean, I’ve always wanted to do it since I was a little girl,” Bennett said. “It’s every little girls dream to go play college ball and I’m super excited.”

In her junior season, Bennett contributed to the Spartans’ amazing 35-2 record batting .351 with two home runs and 30 RBIs.

“There was no doubt Elly wanted to be playing collegiate softball.” Head coach Kelly Reynolds said. “From day one time she entered and started playing high school ball, she was very willing to do whatever it took to get to that next level.”

Bennett will be going from a Spartan to a Viking. Bennett will be seeing similar success in college, led by head coach Emily Stanley, last season Berry College finished 25-10.

She still has her senior season ahead of her, South Warren opens the 2022 softball season March 21st against Logan County.

