Advertisement

View From the Hill: WKU students get practical experience through a project focused on medication safety in rural areas

By Amy Bingham
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU students are getting practical experience with educating older adults about the medication they’re taking.

Taking multiple medications can be confusing and even dangerous. The goal of ‘Let’s Chat Meds’ is to improve the quality of life for rural Kentuckians.

“It’s so sad that so many adverse drug effects and hospitalizations is due to people not taking their medications as prescribed,” said Dr. Susan Jones the projects director and Professor Emeriti.

For about four hours this week in downtown Franklin, residents fifty years and older had a chance to review their medications.

“We have nurse practitioners and pharmacists that are discussing the meds with the individuals that come, Jones Said, “It’s definitely a good experience to get the students involved in the community.”

The Rural Elder Awareness of Medication Safety project is aimed at improving health literacy.

“A lot of them like to get their blood pressure read because most don’t take that every day,” said Abigail Steinmetz, a senior nursing student.

Laura Kitchen said went because she wanted to make sure she had a clear understanding of the medicine she is taking. “I learned that one of my medicines also contains Tylenol so I need to be careful about how much Tylenol I take because it’s secreted through the kidneys and could cause damage. "

A follow-up to the awareness event is planned for November 30th at the same location.

“We want to know from the participant’s perspective, from the elderly perspective was it beneficial, was it helpful?”

WKU hopes to bring this type of grant-funded initiative to other rural communities. Learn more at facebook.com/letschatmeds.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Burden
Body of missing Hart County woman found, man arrested for murder
Erica Burden, 27-years-old from Hart Co. went missing Tuesay, November 9. KSP are asking for...
KSP searching for missing Hart County mother
Erica Burden, 27-years-old from Hart Co. went missing Tuesay, November 9. KSP are asking for...
“We just want Erica back,” Bonnieville family implores for the safe return of a missing woman
Eden was arrested after a multi-county pursuit
Multi-county pursuit ends in crash downtown, suspect identified
Isias Hernandez
Man indicted on rape charge of 10-year-old Bowling Green girl

Latest News

WKU Inducts 2021 ROTC Hall of Fame Members on Veterans Day @6
WKU Inducts 2021 ROTC Hall of Fame Members on Veterans Day @6
Quilt of Valor Event Hosted By Charter Senior Living
Quilt of Valor Event Hosted By Charter Senior Living
Quilt around veteran
Charter Senior Living community hosts ‘Quilts of Valor’ ceremony
Body of missing Hart County woman found, Gerald Burden arrested for murder
Body of missing Hart County woman found, Gerald Burden arrested for murder