Authorities searching for missing Muhlenberg County woman

By Allie Hennard
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help locating a missing woman.

Samantha Bratcher, 32, of Muhlenberg County, was possibly last seen being dropped off at Jumpin’ Jacks Truck Stop in Morgantown.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says she had her eye removed 10 days ago and does not have a prosthetic. She has also been diagnosed with multiple mental health issues.

Bratcher was last seen wearing a black hoodie, faded jeans, and white Nike’s with a pink check.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Samantha Bratcher, contact the Butler County Dispatch at (270) 526-3226 or Jodi Powers Search and Rescue (270) 543-7522.

