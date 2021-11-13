Football Friday Night: 11-12-21

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Catch up on the highlights from Brett Alper, Mohammed Ahmad, and Ana Medina from the second week of High School Football playoffs on Football Friday Night.

Final:

Bowling Green: 3

South Warren: 28

Final:

Taylor County: 13

Glasgow: 48

Final:

Hopkinsville: 37

Logan County: 39

Final:

Crittenden County: 7

Russellville: 24

Final:

Franklin-Simpson: 28

Allen County-Scottsville: 35

