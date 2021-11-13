Advertisement

Football Friday Night: 11-12-21

WBKO's Football Friday Night
WBKO's Football Friday Night(WBKO)
By Brett Alper, Mohammad Ahmad and Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Catch up on the highlights from Brett Alper, Mohammed Ahmad, and Ana Medina from the second week of High School Football playoffs on Football Friday Night.

Final:

Bowling Green: 3

South Warren: 28

Final:

Taylor County: 13

Glasgow: 48

Final:

Hopkinsville: 37

Logan County: 39

Final:

Crittenden County: 7

Russellville: 24

Final:

Franklin-Simpson: 28

Allen County-Scottsville: 35

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Burden
Body of missing Hart County woman found, man arrested for murder
Isias Hernandez
Man indicted on rape charge of 10-year-old Bowling Green girl
Erica Burden
Hart County community remembers the life of Erica Burden
Erica Burden, 27-years-old from Hart Co. went missing Tuesay, November 9. KSP are asking for...
“We just want Erica back,” Bonnieville family implores for the safe return of a missing woman
14-year-old Luc loves playing golf and had been practicing in hopes of playing on his high...
Transgender teen excluded from boy’s golf team, family files lawsuit against Tennessee

Latest News

Logan County Cougars take down Hopkinsville Tigers
Logan County Cougars take down Hopkinsville Tigers
FFN Franklin-Simpson at Allen County Scottsville
FFN Franklin-Simpson at Allen County Scottsville
SPORTS: Bowling Green, South Warren Rematch in 5A KHSAA Playoffs
SPORTS: Bowling Green, South Warren Rematch in 5A KHSAA Playoffs
Elly Bennett Signs NLI to attend Berry College
Spartans’ Elly Bennett signs NLI to play softball at Berry College