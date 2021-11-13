Football Friday Night: 11-12-21
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Catch up on the highlights from Brett Alper, Mohammed Ahmad, and Ana Medina from the second week of High School Football playoffs on Football Friday Night.
Final:
Bowling Green: 3
South Warren: 28
Final:
Taylor County: 13
Glasgow: 48
Final:
Hopkinsville: 37
Logan County: 39
Final:
Crittenden County: 7
Russellville: 24
Final:
Franklin-Simpson: 28
Allen County-Scottsville: 35
