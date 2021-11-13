Hilltoppers Meet South Carolina in Sunday’s Asheville Finale

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball plays its final game in the Asheville Championship against South Carolina at 4 p.m. CT Sunday in Asheville, N.C. The game will air on ESPNU.

WKU fell 73-69 to Minnesota in its first game in the event Friday, despite a late comeback effort and 34 points from Dayvion McKnight. South Carolina fell 66-62 to Princeton on Friday night.

The Hilltoppers are 1-6 all-time against South Carolina, the last game an 87-85 double-overtime loss in Bowling Green in Darrin Horn’s return. WKU head coach Rick Stansbury is 12-5 in his career against the Gamecocks.

GAME 3

Asheville Championship Third-Place Game

South Carolina (1-1) vs. WKU (1-1)

November 14, 2021 | 4 p.m. CT

Harrah’s Cherokee Center | Asheville, N.C.

BROADCAST

Listen: Hilltopper Sports Network (WKLX 100.7 FM flagship), C-USA.tv Audio (free), Varsity Network (Randy Lee, pxp | Hal Schmitt, analysis)

Watch: ESPNU (Mark Neely, pxp | Robbie Hummel, analysis)

Live Stats: Asheville Championship Stats

TOP STORYLINES

• WKU is 8-5 since 2017 in regular-season tournaments. The Hilltoppers won two games each in the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis, 2018 Myrtle Beach Invitational, 2019 Paradise Jam and 2020 Crossover Classic.

• WKU is 29-48 all-time against the current SEC membership, while head coach Rick Stansbury – a longtime head coach at Mississippi State – is 143-116. WKU has won its last three games against SEC foes, winning at Arkansas in 2018, at home against the Razorbacks in 2019, and at Alabama in 2020. The Hilltoppers are 9-7 against teams from the Power Five over the last four-plus seasons.

• Graduate senior guard Camron Justice was granted an additional season of eligibility on Wednesday. Justice last played for WKU in 2019-20 and had been working as a graduate assistant for WKU in basketball academics since summer 2021. He also got married on Saturday, Nov. 13.

• With his effort against Minnesota, sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight had just the 13th game nationally since 2010 of at least 34 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.

• Dayvion McKnight has 53 points through two games, marking almost 32% of the total points he scored in his freshman season (187). McKnight leads Conference USA early at 26.5 points per game.

• WKU junior center Jamarion Sharp is the tallest player in college basketball at 7 feet, 5 inches. Sharp had 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in his exhibition debut vs. Campbellsville.

LAST GAME AGAINST SOUTH CAROLINA: NOVEMBER 27, 2010

Juan Pattillo led four Hilltoppers in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to keep South Carolina from pulling out a double-overtime win in former WKU head coach and player Darrin Horn’s return to Bowling Green.

South Carolina rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to force overtime.

Ramon Galloway and Bruce Ellington combined for 42 points for the Gamecocks.

